These are some of the shops that have recently opened in Blackpool town centre.
From bookshops to boutiques, these are some of the new businesses on the high street.
Shop local and support small businesses in Blackpool Photo: Small businesses
2. Scent
108 Topping Street.
Scent offers a tempting range of handmade bath bombs, room sprays, and other scented delights for body and home - and all at very affordable prices. Photo: Scent
3. Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes
264 Church Street, Blackpool
Mel Kelly's new bakery and specialist cake store is a short walk out of the town centre. She does bespoke wedding and celebration cakes to order, and gorgeous floral cupcakes and other irresistible treats. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Books For Less
19-21 Birley St, Blackpool, FY1 2EG.
Opened in the old Toy Land shop, Books For Less stock a selection of discounted brand new titles, and good quality second hand books.
They have books for all tastes and genres, including plenty of choice for young readers. Photo: Books For Less