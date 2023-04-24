News you can trust since 1873
Shop local: Six new independent stores in Blackpool town centre including bookshops and a baby boutique that have recently opened

These are some of the shops that have recently opened in Blackpool town centre.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST

From bookshops to boutiques, these are some of the new businesses on the high street.

Do you have a shop opening in Blackpool or Cleveleys? Contact [email protected]

Shop local and support small businesses in Blackpool

1. wbegnews-newbusiness-nw.jpg

Shop local and support small businesses in Blackpool Photo: Small businesses

108 Topping Street. Scent offers a tempting range of handmade bath bombs, room sprays, and other scented delights for body and home - and all at very affordable prices.

2. Scent

108 Topping Street. Scent offers a tempting range of handmade bath bombs, room sprays, and other scented delights for body and home - and all at very affordable prices. Photo: Scent

264 Church Street, Blackpool Mel Kelly's new bakery and specialist cake store is a short walk out of the town centre. She does bespoke wedding and celebration cakes to order, and gorgeous floral cupcakes and other irresistible treats.

3. Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes

264 Church Street, Blackpool Mel Kelly's new bakery and specialist cake store is a short walk out of the town centre. She does bespoke wedding and celebration cakes to order, and gorgeous floral cupcakes and other irresistible treats. Photo: Daniel Martino

19-21 Birley St, Blackpool, FY1 2EG. Opened in the old Toy Land shop, Books For Less stock a selection of discounted brand new titles, and good quality second hand books. They have books for all tastes and genres, including plenty of choice for young readers.

4. Books For Less

19-21 Birley St, Blackpool, FY1 2EG. Opened in the old Toy Land shop, Books For Less stock a selection of discounted brand new titles, and good quality second hand books. They have books for all tastes and genres, including plenty of choice for young readers. Photo: Books For Less

