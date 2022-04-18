Krazy Kingdom: Blackpool family fun centre handed a 4 out of 5 rating for food hygiene
A family fun centre in Blackpool has been handed a rating of four-out-of-five for food hygiene during a recent inspection.
Krazy Kingdom, a family fun centre at the Victoria Centre in Waterloo Road, South Shore, was given the score after an assessment on March 15, 2022, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
During the inspection of the food and drink facilities, hygiene officers found that both the hygienic handling of food and management of food safety was “good”, with the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was deemed “generally satisfactory”.
Read More
A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, a two star means “some improvement is necessary”, three star means “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”, while four star means “hygiene standards are good” and five stars means “hygiene standards are very good”.
It means that of Blackpool's 311 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 202 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.