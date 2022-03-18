Blackpool food hygiene ratings: These are the latest food hygiene ratings have been awarded to businesses this month
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Blackpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Of the six food establishments, three restaurants and three takeaways were inspected.
Mama Lu Lu's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 132 Egerton Road, Blackpool was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on February 11.
Pastels, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Cedar Square, Blackpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 20.
Layton Pizza, a takeaway at 8 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool was given a score of two on January 20.
Cherry Tree Sandwich Bar, a takeaway at 5 Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on January 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The Chinese Buffet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 61-71 Church Street, Blackpool was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 24.
Pizza Palace, a takeaway at 105-107 Lytham Road, Blackpool was given a score of four on January 20.
It means that of Blackpool's 271 takeaways with ratings, 150 (55%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating, and of the 314 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.