Housebuilder hails early interest in Lancashire homes site
A house builder has said it has seen keen, early interest in its latest development, Mill Green in Warton.
Anwyl Homes said its first development on the Fylde had attracted many visitors to a preview event showing off its three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton and a four-bedroom detached Ascot at the site.
It said the homes were attracting a combination of people already living locally and those looking to relocate to the Fylde coast, including people who want to live near Lytham without the premium price tag homes there command.
Anwyl Trainee sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “We’ve had some really positive feedback – people love the show homes and are keen to move here.
“We’ve already taken a number of reservations and are looking forward to welcoming the first residents to their new homes in the first quarter of the new year.”
She said show homes are now open to viewings at the site off Lytham Road, and added that the homes at Mill Green blend coast and country in a semi-rural village setting around a mile away from Lytham.