Elan Homes has opened its second Lancashire development, at Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss, with houses released for sale off plan and by appointment only.

Spanning just over 10 acres, the site was the first Lancashire acquisition for Cheshire-based Elan.

The company has since acquired further sites in the county including Wrea Green Meadows, Wrea Green, where homes are now on sale, and at Lower Darwen, where building will soon be under way.

One of the new homes being built by Elan at at Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss

At Redwood Gardens, part of the wider 422-home Redwood Point development, Elan is building 86 homes. The scheme will offer a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, ranging in size from 972 sq ft to 1,953 sq ft.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “We’ve been building a database of potential purchasers since we announced we’d acquired land for housing in Marton Moss and now have around 300 people interested in living here. In response to the demand, we’ve released the first phase of properties off plan as we work towards opening a show home.

"While Elan is a relatively new name in Lancashire, we have a proven track record for building high quality homes that people love living in and our development in nearby Wrea Green is proving popular.”