Here's some free advice on how to write your CV, from a Lancashire recruitment specialist

The Spencer Clarke Group, has released the digital publication, The Ultimate CV Guide, to help jobseekers create a CV which will catch the attention of hiring managers and secure them an interview.

The free magazine includes what to include on your CV, how it should be structured, how to address periods of unemployment and the most common mistakes to avoid.

Research has found that recruiters spend roughly only six to seven seconds looking at a CV before deciding whether it reaches the “yes” or “no” pile which means there is little time to make an impact and encourage the recruiter to continue reading the CV.

The new free online guide to CVs by the Lancashire based Spencer Clarke Group

Mike Shorrock, managing director of Spencer Clarke Group, said: “We’ve compiled this guide because writing a CV can be a daunting prospect and writing a CV which gets you to the interview stage is a challenge.

“We see countless CVs on a daily basis so we know what hiring managers are looking for and we wanted to share this information with jobseekers who might not be as familiar with the process.”

The free guide is available online now and you can read it here.

The Spencer Clarke Group was founded in 2017 by Lytham-born Mike Shorrock and has grown to include local authorities, housing associations, NHS Trusts and private sector organisations among its customers.

Mike Shorrock, managing director of the Spencer Clarke Group