The company said its needs plenty of staff to help prepare, cook and serve meals and snacks at its many food outlets for the millions of visitors it gets.

So in preparation for the 2022 season, the park it will be holding a catering recruitment day on Monday, March 14.

They will take place between 2pm and 6pm. Anyone can drop in and find out more about the various catering job opportunities that are available.

The Big One ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which is recruiting for the 2022 summer season

Members of the catering team will be on hand to chat about their roles and also answer any questions that interested candidates might have. In addition to this there will be candy floss making demonstrations, hot dog sampling, and displays of some of the different food offerings available. There will even be a chance to view the uniforms that will be provided.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Catering Recruitment Day will be held in the Ticket Centre, located in the Casino Building. Parking is free for attendees and is available in the Main Car Park at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Interviews for interested attendees will be conducted on the day by the management team and are expected to take around 15 minutes. Interviews will be conducted under socially distanced measured and interviewees are encouraged to wear facemasks.

Aside from catering there is a whole world of job opportunities at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. For a full list of current vacancies, please visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/careers