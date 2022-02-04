Valhalla's ambitious 'reimagining' teased by Blackpool Pleasure Beach as new promotional video revealed

Blackpool Pleasure Beach shared the latest tease on Twitter at around midday on Friday (February 4), ahead of the park's reopening on Saturday, February 12.

In the 19-second clip, a Viking can be seen holding a spear before a wave cascades down to reveal an army of longships, presumably ready for battle.

The word 'Valhalla' then bursts into flames as it transforms into steel, with the slogan 'Brave the Adventure' staying prominently on the screen.

The park has remained tight-lipped on what has changed, but Adam Slevin - the creator behind the exciting new project - said thrill seekers could expect a number of surprises.

Adam, who helped develop the concept behind the reimagining, said: "It's been great to work with the team, the guys in the model shop, the talent on park and working with Amanda.

"It's been a real privilege to work on an attraction of such legend."

A new promotional video has been released ahead of Valhalla's reopening (Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

Opening in 2000 and costing £15m to build, Valhalla was one of the longest water rides in the world and was renowned for drenching riders.

Combining special effects, including fire and snow, dramatic drops and gallons of water, it was Britain's biggest privately funded millennium investment.

In September 2019, Valhalla was named the Best Water Ride in the World for the fifth year running at The Golden Ticket Awards.

When asked by fans of the ride if they would still get wet, Adam added: "You will get wet. You may still get soaked."

A visual of the ENSO carts that will see riders twist freely

Blackpool Pleasure Beach announced the ride would be closed during the 2020 season for a major refurbishment in 2019.

It was set to reopen for Blackpool Pleasure Beach's 125th anniversary year in 2021, but plans had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic.

Valhalla's reimagining is not the only major change coming to Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2022.

In November 2021, bosses revealed a new twist to ICON - the UK's first and only double launch rollercoaster.

In a first for Europe, ICON riders will be able to experience ENSŌ following the installation of two seats at the back that will spin and twist freely.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson OBE said: "We are delighted to once again be working with Mack Rides.

"We have a long-standing relationship with the Mack family and this continues the strong links between our two families.

"ENSŌ promises to be a thrilling addition to ICON and I can't wait to see everyone get twisted next year."

