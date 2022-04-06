Here's all about the gin being launched to mark the centenary of the union of Lytham and St Annes
Lytham and St Annes are no long officially a single council area but the spirit of their union lives on.
The forthcoming centenary of the two Fylde towns coming together as a single council area is being toasted with a special gin.
It’s 100 years on May 1 since the amalgamation of Lytham and St Annes-on-the-Sea under one municipality and Sandgrown Spirits, makers of Lytham Gin, have created Unity Charter Gin in collaboration with Fylde Council.
Sandgrown Spirits' owner and distiller Sara Dewhurst says it’s a premium strength London Dry-style gin with coastal botanicals from the two towns – Marsh Samphire from Lytham, Seabuckthorn from St Annes and Sea Aster, which grows in between.
The label was created by local graphic designer, Andrew Redfearn and features the mermaid found in the mosaic in St Annes cradling the ship from Lytham's coat of arms.
The Unity gin is being officially launched by Sara Dewhurst at the St Annes Food and Drink Festival this weekend, which includes tasting sessions on he Saturday, April 9.
Sara says it’s also available through the distillery shop or online and that other retailers will be announced through social media following the launch.
Sandgrown Spirits, based at Boundary Road, Lytham, was founded in 2018 by ex-chemistry teacher Sara and her husband Paul, and has won several awards for its family of gins, including The Evas 2019 New Business Award, a silver medal at the London Spirits competition and being named a winner in the traditional gin category of last year’s international Gin Guide Awards with its Original Dry Gin.
The previous year, its Bees Knees Gin won the Old Tom category.”