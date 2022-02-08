Heavy rain halts road resurfacing on A585 north of Blackpool

Kier Highways which is carrying out the work for National Highways to try to cut traffic bottlenecks between Fleetwood and Kirkham along the busy road, said that a forecast of heavy rain has meant it will have to change its original plans to do the work overnight on Tuesday.

Now the work near Skippool Roundabout will be cancelled for Tuesday but recommence on Wednesday between 7.30pm and 6am and carry on until completion on Friday night.

The road there will be under two way signals control. One lane is closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, and also one lane is closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is working on the A585 at Skippool

There are changes at Mains Lane too. The closure of the current Old Mains Lane entrance and opening of new entrance was due to come into operation on Tuesday.

At Lodge Lane drivers are warned of a switch to a new temporary diversion road layout to allow ongoing work. Narrow lanes will remain in place at Skippool Bridge.

A spokesman for Keir Highways said: "Due to heavy rain forecast, we have cancelled our resurfacing shift on Tuesday, February 8 on Amounderness Way.