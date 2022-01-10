This is what drivers need to know about changes to the A585 roadworks north of Blackpool

From Monday, January 10 until Sunday, January 23, there will be some changes to the traffic lights and road system between Skippool and Windey Harbour and National Highways is warning drivers to prepare.

Two-way temporary traffic lights and a lane closure to allow services diversions will be in place at Lodge Lane as workers return after the Christmas break.

Mains Lane will have narrow lanes for the same reason, while Skippool Bridge will have narrow lanes to allow construction work to continue.

Work has started again on the A585

At Skippool Roundabout, there will be narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound.

One lane will also closed on the approach to the roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde.

However, both Lanes open on the approach to the roundabout on the westbound of Mains Lane.

Drivers are warned to keep an eye out for construction traffic crossing Garstang Road East.