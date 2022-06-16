The cost of living crisis is generating new business for oven valeting service Ovenu Lytham, as research reveals one in 10 people now prefer to buy preloved items, including household appliances.

As many people on the Fylde Coast tighten their belts in response to rising inflation and spiralling energy costs, business owner Sandra Gee and technician Edward Miller say they are seeing an increasing trend for clients to buy a used cooker or oven.

Sandra, who lives in Blackpool and started her business in 2019, said: “The increase in the cost of living is persuading people to buy a used cooker or, if moving home, they will keep hold of a left-behind appliance when previously they would have replaced it with a new one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ovenu Lytham business owner Sandra Gee and technician Edward Miller

“The cost of a new cooker can be prohibitive, so buying used and having it professionally cleaned and returned to near showroom condition is a cost-effective option for those determined to keep expenditure down.”

A recent survey by online classified site Gumtree found one in 10 buying preloved for the first time in the last three months, with 44 per cent saying they are more willing to purchase more second-hand items than a year ago.

For a third (31 per cent) this includes big ticket items such as cooking equipment.

Ovenu Lytham valets ovens across the Fylde coast

Sandra added: “A professional oven valet saves energy because a clean appliance operates more efficiently and ensures food is cooked at the correct temperature. It also represents a huge saving on the price of a new oven while at the same time being kinder to the environment.

“We have managed to completely transform some grimy ovens that might otherwise have been destined for the tip.”

For example, a build-up of grease and grime on the door seal or temperature sensor can both distort cooking times and increase the amount of electricity or gas used.