Here's how Blackpool residents could get help with the cost of living crisis

The Government cash will come from the Household Support Fund and handouts will include to families whose children receive free school meals.

Councils were allowed to set out their own priorities for the scheme and Blackpool has now agreed how it will deliver the funding.

A report says: "The Household Support Fund was originally launched by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) on October 6 2021 and hasnow been extended with a second round of funding until September 30 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall grants are available to help vulnerable residents

"In England the money is being given to county councils and unitary authorities.

"For the period from April 1 until September 30 2022 Blackpool Council has been awarded £1.745m.

"Each local authority can draw up its own procedures and targets for awarding payments, as long as they stay within the DWP’s overall guidelines.

"The money should be primarily be used to help pay for food, energy and water bills for vulnerable households, but other costs can also be covered."

Here is how the fund will be used

Extension to free school meals - £3 per day of the school summer holidays and bank holidays for each eligible child. Vouchers will be handed out by schools.

Pensioners who receive pension credit will be entitled to a payment of £100. The council will write to eligible pensioners during May and June to explain the arrangements for payment.

Household support for those unable to meet their immediate needs, with priority given to help with energy and water bills although some other essential costs could be considered. The grant cannot be used towards mortgage payments or council tax.People will be able to apply online showing financial evidence and utility bills, with grants paid direct to the supplier.Households with children can receive up to £150, or up to £100 for those without children.