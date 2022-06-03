British Gas and the Post Office are aiming to support people struggling to pay their energy bills with a series of in-person community pop-ups across the UK.

The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time. Many people worried about money and energy debt may not know where to turn, or how to take the first step in understanding what support is available.

British Gas Energy Trust Energy Debt advisors attend local Post Office branches to provide confidential, face to face sessions to anyone in the community seeking either financial or practical advice, with the first on the FYlde coast taking place at Poulton Post Office on Monday, June 6 and Wednesday June 8 between 12pm and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Gas and the Post Office are aiming to support people struggling to pay their energy bills with a series of in-person community pop-ups across the UK.

British Gas research conducted by YouGov, found that 40 per cent of adults will struggle to pay their next energy bill with more than a third (35 per cent) suffering in silence.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive said: “Partnering with Post Office, an organisation that remained a constant in our lives even throughout the pandemic, will help provide a lifeline to those communities we know are really struggling.

"The Trust’s mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and being visible in more local, familiar places like Post Office enables us to reach even more people; especially as you don’t have to be British Gas customer to access the help and support offered at these pop ups, or from The Trust itself.

"Our aim is to run these pop ups throughout the summer and potentially beyond this, particularly when the next energy price increase is announced, and even more people might be looking for help.”

The one-to-one sessions will be run by trained energy debt advisors from organisations funded through the British Gas Energy Trust and they’re for anyone facing financial hardship and energy debt. Customers will be given a step-by-step overview of the support available to them, signpost them to other organisations who may be able to help, check benefits entitlement and provide energy-saving tips and advice.