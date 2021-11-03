Free parking across Wyre Council car parks every Friday and Saturday in December

In a bid to boost footfall and sales on the high streets, Wyre Council will make all council owned car parks free on Fridays and Saturdays during December up to and including Christmas

Eve.

Residents and visitors will be able to park for free for three hours in long stay car parks and two hours in short stay car parks.

North Promenade Car Park, Cleveleys

If you buy a ticket or use your residents parking permit then the three hours free time will automatically be added on to the normal expiry time.

Coun Roger Berry, portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety, said: “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to have easy access to our high streets

for their festive shopping.

“After what has been an incredibly difficult time, we want to make it as easy as we can for everyone to prepare for the festive period we all missed out on.

“So, go out, meet friends, buy presents and most of all have a wonderful festive time.”

The relevant car parks are as follows:

Up to three hours maximum free parking per day:

- Fleetwood : Custom House Lane

- Cleveleys : Derby Road East, Derby Road West, Jubilee Gardens

- Poulton : Wheatsheaf Way

- Garstang : High Street

Up to two hours maximum free parking per day:

- Cleveleys : Rough Lea Road, North Promenade