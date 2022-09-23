Food hygiene ratings are based on the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, as well as the systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Roxis Kitchen, a takeaway in Lytham Road, Blackpool, was awarded a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on August 19, 2022.

During the inspection food safety officers reported that the ‘management of food safety’ and the ‘cleanliness of the facilities’ were ‘good’ - and the ‘hygienic handling of food’ was ‘generally satisfactory’.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments

Another Blackpool business was also awarded four-out-of-five by food inspectors on August 23.

During the visit to the Number 5 cafe in Cedar Square, inspectors found that the overall standards were ‘good’ and the cleanliness of the facilities were ‘generally satisfactory’.

The Gynn Pub in Dickson Road was rated as ‘generally satisfactory’ by inspectors following an inspection in August (24).

Inspectors handing the Bispham drinking establishment the three-out-of-five star rating found the business to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in all areas.