Food hygiene ratings in Blackpool: Gynn Pub, Roxis Kitchen takeaway and Number 5 restaurant all given new scores
Three Blackpool businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections by food safety officers in the resort.
Food hygiene ratings are based on the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, as well as the systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.
Roxis Kitchen, a takeaway in Lytham Road, Blackpool, was awarded a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on August 19, 2022.
During the inspection food safety officers reported that the ‘management of food safety’ and the ‘cleanliness of the facilities’ were ‘good’ - and the ‘hygienic handling of food’ was ‘generally satisfactory’.
Read More
Another Blackpool business was also awarded four-out-of-five by food inspectors on August 23.
During the visit to the Number 5 cafe in Cedar Square, inspectors found that the overall standards were ‘good’ and the cleanliness of the facilities were ‘generally satisfactory’.
The Gynn Pub in Dickson Road was rated as ‘generally satisfactory’ by inspectors following an inspection in August (24).
Inspectors handing the Bispham drinking establishment the three-out-of-five star rating found the business to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in all areas.
This means that Blackpool's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings, while of the 273 takeaways with ratings, 154 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings, and of the 52 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.