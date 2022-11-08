Q's Snooker Club, 249 Lytham Road, Blackpool was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Butty Bar, a takeaway at 283 Devonshire Road, Blackpool was also given a score of five on October 27.

Inspectors praised the ‘hygienic handling of food’, and ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities’ at both of the venues.

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings - two Blackpool eateries get top marks.

An overview on the Food Standards Agency website said there was ‘evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future’.

It means that of Blackpool's 271 takeaways with ratings, 153 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.