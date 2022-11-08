News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: top scores for Q's Snooker Club and Betts Butty Bar after FSA inspections

Two Blackpool food outlets have been awarded 5 star food hygiene ratings following a visit by inspectors in October.

By Lucinda Herbert
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Q's Snooker Club, 249 Lytham Road, Blackpool was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Butty Bar, a takeaway at 283 Devonshire Road, Blackpool was also given a score of five on October 27.

Inspectors praised the ‘hygienic handling of food’, and ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities’ at both of the venues.

An overview on the Food Standards Agency website said there was ‘evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future’.

It means that of Blackpool's 271 takeaways with ratings, 153 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Overall, a one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

