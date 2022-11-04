A one star rating means that 'major improvement in necessary'.

Simply Sandwiches, in Gynn Square, Blackpool, was given the score following an assessment by food safety officers on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

During the visit, food hygiene inspectors found that ‘improvement was necessary’ with regards to the handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building – such as having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

However, officers also concluded that there was ‘major improvement necessary’ with regards to the food safety systems and checks that were in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Simply Sandwiches, Gynn Square, Blackpool

Overall, a one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”