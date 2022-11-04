News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Simply Sandwiches told that 'major improvement is necessary' after being handed a 1 star food hygiene rating by Blackpool inspectors

A Blackpool takeaway has been handed a 1 star food hygiene rating following a visit by inspectors in October.

By Colin Ainscough
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 6:05pm
A one star rating means that 'major improvement in necessary'.
A one star rating means that 'major improvement in necessary'.

Simply Sandwiches, in Gynn Square, Blackpool, was given the score following an assessment by food safety officers on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

During the visit, food hygiene inspectors found that ‘improvement was necessary’ with regards to the handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building – such as having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

However, officers also concluded that there was ‘major improvement necessary’ with regards to the food safety systems and checks that were in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Simply Sandwiches, Gynn Square, Blackpool

Most Popular

Overall, a one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

It means that of Blackpool's 271 takeaways with ratings, 153 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

BlackpoolFood Standards Agency