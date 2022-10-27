Dixyland Chicken and Ribs, based in Topping Street, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after officials from the Food Standards Agency visited the establishment on September 27.

On the same day, Urban Munch Time in Talbot Road, was also given a rating of three-out-of-five.

During the visit the food safety officers found that the standards of food handling, food safety and the condition of the buildings were “generally satisfactory” at both businesses.

Two Blackpool takeaways ranked by food hygiene ratings

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Bloomfield Chippy and Food 2 Go were also visited by inspectors in September.