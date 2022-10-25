Bloomfield Chippy was handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on September 22, 2022.

The takeaway, in Lytham Road, was found to be “generally satisfactory" in all areas by safety officers, including, the conditions of the facilities, management of food safety and handling of food.

On September 23 food safety officers awarded Food 2 Go, in Blackpool Promenade, four-out-of-five stars for food hygiene following the assessment.

During the visit, inspectors found that the conditions of the facilities were “generally satisfactory”, with the standards in food handling and the management of food safety rated as “good”.