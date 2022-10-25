Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: Bloomfield Chippy and Food 2 Go given new scores following recent inspections
Two Blackpool takeaways have been given new food hygiene scores following recent inspections in September, according to the Food Standards Agency's website
Bloomfield Chippy was handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on September 22, 2022.
The takeaway, in Lytham Road, was found to be “generally satisfactory" in all areas by safety officers, including, the conditions of the facilities, management of food safety and handling of food.
On September 23 food safety officers awarded Food 2 Go, in Blackpool Promenade, four-out-of-five stars for food hygiene following the assessment.
During the visit, inspectors found that the conditions of the facilities were “generally satisfactory”, with the standards in food handling and the management of food safety rated as “good”.
These latest ratings mean that of Blackpool's 271 takeaways with ratings, 154 (57%) have ratings of five and none have zero, while the 311 Blackpool restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.