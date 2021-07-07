Fans in Blackpool jubilant as England come from behind to draw level with Denmark

It was 45 minutes of great drama and some tense moments as Denmark took the lead in the first half hour with a goal from Mikkel Damsgaard.

There was silence as the ball hit the back of the net but thunderous applause and cheers as the momentum swung back in the Three Lions favour on 39 minutes.

Friends and colleagues Kyle Ingham, a former member of the England Under 18s schoolboys squad and Ben Smith from Layton were soaking up the excitement with friends under the giant screens and said the entertainment of the tournament so far had been 'unreal.'

Fans at the Newton Arms in Blackpool

The pair who work together in management at a Blackpool children's care home said the Three Lions progression from the groups to tonight's semi-final had been spectacular.

"It's just got better and better," said Ben, "every player has impressed me."

Kyle added: "To be fair Gareth Soutgate has impressed me - he got a fair bit of stick early on but he's shown what this team is about."

The confidence remained high with Paul Cross and friends convinced the fortune of a final remained firmly in the Three Lions favour.

"It's been absolutely fantastic, he said, "We've been here for every game and we've got to get to that final."

Teenage friends Callum Jennings, from Thornton, Coff and Jakub Literski, 18, a gas engineer were eager to see Jack Grealish introduced to the line-up.

Jakub said: "It's coming home but Jack Grealish should play.

"The England Ukraine game has been the most entertaining game so far but I think we'll see a 3-1 win."