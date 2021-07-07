Around 350 fans in the dedicated fan screening zone at the Newton Arms in Normoss.

England vs Denmark: Blackpool fans gear up for Euro 2020 semi-final

England fans in Blackpool are gearing up for tonight's huge Euro semi-final clash against Denmark.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:28 pm

Supporters at the Newton Arms in Normoss are preparing to watch England take on Denmark in tonight's eagerly awaited Semi-final on the big screen.

Victory would secure the England men’s team's first appearance in the final of a major football tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.

Following the success of Saturday's game, which saw England beat Ukraine 4-0, Lancashire footie fans are eagerly awaiting another epic televised event.

England manager Gareth Southgate will need no reminders about the threat on the horizon tonight - as it is just nine months since the Danes claimed a 1-0 win at Wembley in the Nations League.

But if England can win again, it will bring more much-needed cheer to fans businesses who have had a torrid time during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time the mens team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

