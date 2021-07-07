England vs Denmark: Blackpool fans gear up for Euro 2020 semi-final
England fans in Blackpool are gearing up for tonight's huge Euro semi-final clash against Denmark.
Supporters at the Newton Arms in Normoss are preparing to watch England take on Denmark in tonight's eagerly awaited Semi-final on the big screen.
Victory would secure the England men’s team's first appearance in the final of a major football tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.
