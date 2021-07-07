Fans in Blackpool celebrate England's win against Denmark for a place in the Euro 2020 final

There were a few thrilling moments and chances for the Three Lions to get back on top but fans had to settle for a further 30 minutes as the night and colder air set in.

Newton Arms manage Aaron Johnson a Liverpool fan looked on the happy scenes and commented: "Three years I've been building this pub for sport - these lot have been brilliant tonight."

Jubilation as Harry Kane scores

The night has also raised a further couple of hundred pounds for local charity Headway Wyre and Fylde bringing their fundraising total to more than £1000 over the course of the tournament so far.

Representative Sam Ashcroft said the support from fans had been fantastic and added: "Aaron is our Headway angel."

