Euro 2020 final: England v Italy here we come as Blackpool fans celebrate

Hearts were thumping everywhere but the cries of 'Football is Coming Home' were ringing around the Newton Arms as Gareth Southgate's England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach the first final of a major men's tournament since 1966.

Leading the celebrations local punter Jan Ruman, 72, with his wife Margaret.

Jan was in London to see England crowned victorious in the 1966 Fifa World Cup against Germany.

Fans in Blackpool celebrate victory over the Danes in Wembley

He said: "Never did I think I'd get to see another final in a major tournament in my lifetime.

"I was 17 in 1966 and I'm 72 now. I remember it so well and I'll remember this - it's been a exciting time."

"It's been such a hard, hard time but it has been tremendous to watch.

"Tense, I had palpitations at the end but it's been the most enjoyable tournament I've ever watched."

Brother and sister Hannah and Danny Woodhams were still cheering and enjoying the celebrations long after the full-time whistle.

"Happy, happy, happy, said an overwhelmed Danny, "It was absolutely amazing."

Hannah echoed the sentiments, she said: "We're kids of the '90s - this is the first final of our lifetime and we can't wait to be back on Sunday."

Sam Truesdale, who has lived in Blackpool for 25 years and hails from Northern Ireland described himself as the most 'excited England fan from Northern Ireland in the country'

"Gosh that game had everything and the boys gave it everything, everything you expect from a England game. Excitement but heart- rending at times, tense but this is the first final in my life and it will be special.

The Three Lions led a decisive victory in their first European semi-final in 25 year and after 120 minutes of match time were able to celebrate another landmark moment.

Aaron Johnson thanked everyone for getting in the spirit of the night and took a moment to share in the euphoric scenes before saying he'd been needing a good lie in before Sunday's final.

The side's success has been a further boost to the resort's hospitality industry after such a tumultuous year for pubs and restaurants

Aaron said the pub's tables for Sunday had already booked up well in advance of England earning their final place.

The side now face Italy at Wembley on Sunday July 11. The match kicks off at 8pm