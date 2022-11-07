The return of Edinburgh Woollen Mill later this month will help give a new lease of life to the former M&Co shop in St Annes Square, which has been empty since April 2021.

It will be the double-fronted store with soft furnishing specialists Ponden Mill, another retailer bought out of administration, along with Edinburgh Woollen Mill, by an international consortium of investors call Purepay Retail.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill was originally placed into administration in November 2020, spelling the end for many of its stores, including its original St Annes premises, across The Square on the corner of Garden Street, and still unoccupied.

The former M&Co premises in St Annes Square.

The former M&Co store on the south side of The Square is currently being undergoing refurbishment and fitting out and a handwritten notice has been placed on the window from inside saying it is due to open on November 18.

A spokesman for the St Annes Enterprise Group of traders (STEP) said: “We are very pleased to see the former M&Co premises coming back into use with another high street favourite.

"Many residents will be pleased to see the return of Edinburgh Woollen Mill to The Square and St Annes will also now be able to see what Ponden Mill has to offer.

The sign in the window advising of the openings of Ponden Mill and Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

"With the opening in November, they'll be able to benefit from Christmas trade in St Annes.”

The premises next to the former M&Co, previously the Prezzo restaurant until its closure in 2018, has also recently been revived, with the opening of The Office bar.