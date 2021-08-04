Disney fans "shocked" and "emotional" at Blackpool store closure

Disney will permanently shut its Blackpool store on Sunday, August 8

It was confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, August 3) that the shop in Houndshill Shopping Centre will close its doors for good on Sunday (August 8).It is one of around 30 Disney stores in the UK to shut up shop as the retail chain goes online-only, with just a single flagship store in London to stay open.

Disney has had a store in the resort since 1996 and many families share fond memories of visiting the store with excited children and grandkids, eager to get their hands on the latest Disney, Pixar and Marvel toys, clothes and collectibles.

"Oh no. I took the grandkids in there all the time and spent fortunes," said Andy Cowell. "We loved it. Another good retailer disappears from Blackpool. Very sad."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Such happy memories made here. Sad it is closing," added Sally Dunkiert. "Very sad," said Janet Lesley. "It's been a great source for presents over the years".

And customers have been full of praise for the "lovely" staff who will sadly lose their jobs after the weekend.

"Such a shame for the staff. They are all so lovely in there," said Tessa Snelson. "Wishing them luck in finding new jobs."

Gary Wilkinson added: "Best wishes to all staff. I longed coming in there at Christmas, and they always managed to find my sisters something they would like."

Paris Stanley is one of many loyal customers who was shocked to learn of the Disney Store's imminent closure.

She said: "Not gonna lie, I’m flapping. Made me so emosh hearing this and I feel so so bad for the staff."

Others say Disney's plan to sell its merchandise almost exclusively online is doomed.

Marco Burn says he thinks "Disney are missing a trick" by closing its brick and mortar stores.

"It’s not going to work as well online," says Marco. "Kids love going into the Disney store, seeing all their favourite characters and toys. I really think Disney are missing a trick here. "

Kayla Redmon agreed, saying: "If people are anything like me and my daughter/niece...they would have spent more in-store than they would online. My daughter always sees things in store that we either get at the same time or go back for, where as me shopping online will just stop that."

And "huge Disney fan" Matthew Bates says shopping online for his collectibles just isn't the same.

He said: "It’s so sad. I’m a huge Disney fan but shopping online is NOT the same as shopping in a Disney store. It’s the magic, excitement & the atmosphere I shop there for.

"People are just going to buy their Disney stuff from other cheaper stores such as Primark or B&M etc."

But it's not just Blackpool's little ones who will miss getting their Disney fix...

Bernadette Palmer said: "Sad, always bought myself Disney pyjamas at Christmas, whatever the price."

"It’s so sad, I loved taking my children & grandchildren in there," said Josephine Mitchell. "It was a great experience shopping in there, it will be missed."

But not everyone shares Disney fans' sorrow...

Paul Geoghegan said: "Be glad when it’s gone. It's like eye candy to kids. Can't walk past it without getting dragged in."

"To be fair it’s all just overpriced colourful plastic," said Keefer Mercer, adding, "And the world could do with less of it on display in shop windows."

And Blackpool's very own Mark Hamill (no, not the famous Jedi) said: "Far too expensive, a family member wanted to go in the other week and I talked them out of it, plenty of cheaper places for similar merchandise."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.