Disney will close its Blackpool store this weekend

The shop, in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, has already started a closing down sale with lots of stock already disappeared from the shelves.

It comes as the retailer has announced all of its UK stores are to close apart from the flagship branch in London.

Earlier this year, the global giant revealed plans to focus on its ecommerce business and ‘significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint’.

The Disney store in the Houndshill centre is to close down

Signs outside the shop in the resort have advised punters that it will close its doors for the final time by Sunday.

A message said ‘thank you for being our guest’ and advised customers to purchase online for the future.

The Houndshill shop opened in 2011 following a move from Victoria Street, where it had opened in 1996.

The move to the Houndshill was to transform the shop space into one of its ‘Imagination concept’ stores.

It would see the addition of new technology on the shop floor with Caroline Ellis, a spokeswoman for the Disney Store at the time, promising “a much more magical feel”.

The news of the store closing comes as another blow to the high street in Blackpool.

It follows on from the closure of the Debenhams department store in the shopping centre earlier this year, which remains closed for the time being