The Salvation Army in Blackpool, located on Raikes Parade, has a number of volunteers currently supporting its work, however has revealed that due to increasing numbers approaching the church and community centre for help, more assistance is needed.

The charity which also has a church in Blackpool South, on Dorset Street, said there was a wide range of volunteering opportunities available.

They need volunteers to help in supporting the Bridge Project – a drop-in service for people experiencing homelessness, for its Community Wardrobe scheme and for general support and maintenance of the Citadel.

The roles require a variety of skills including good communications, interpersonal and organisational skills but also welcome people who are looking for work experience.

Captain Naomi Clifton, joint church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “Our volunteers play a big part in our offering to the local community; we simply wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do without them and the support that each and every volunteer gives to us, giving up their time, is truly inspirational.

“The community centre here in Blackpool is a hub of activity and very person-centred and in order for us to continue our work in the local community, we’re on the lookout for more volunteers. We believe that everybody has something special that they can give to support us.”