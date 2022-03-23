Michael Williams from the Winter Gardens, where the event was held, estimated it had brought around £3m in economic benefits to the town and put it on national show.

He said: "I am delighted with how everything went and I think the delegates and party were happy too.

“This conference had been in the planning for years and in the last two months there has been a lot of planning and police work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP, at the conference, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

"The contrast of the new exhibition centre with the adjacent Empress Ballroom and the Spanish Hall suite, meant the delegates were really happy to be back in Blackpool for the Spring Conference.

"It’s a massive boost for the local economy. There are 2,000 delegates, support workers as well, all staying in Blackpool for three nights, probably two and a half to three million pounds have been spent over the past couple of days.”

He said the conference centre performed perfectly and was purpose built for state of the art conferences: “It has the latest equipment sound audio visual everything you would expect of a modern conference centre.”

Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde said: “It is fantastic to see major political events return to the Lancashire coast and to have had the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister and other members of the Cabinet to the area.

“Not only is the conference a chance to boost local businesses, it is also an opportunity to invite ministers to see first-hand some of the challenges we face and the incredible opportunities available.”

Ian White from hoteliers association StayBlackpool said: “The Conservative Spring Conference has set a real buzz around Blackpool, significantly assisted by some amazing weather.

“Traditionally Spring Conferences are a smaller event than the main Autumn event, so this was an appropriate test.

“I had two delegates stay with me from Beaconsfield who were extremely impressed by Blackpool.