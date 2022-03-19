Mr Johnson unveiled a plaque in the reception hall of the new building at the Winter Gardens on Saturday – the final day of the Conservative Party Spring Conference.

It is the first time the Conservative Party has staged a major conference in the resort since 2007.

The Prime Minister said: “It was an honour to open Blackpool’s new conference and exhibition centre for the first Conservative Conference here in 15 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially opens Blackpool’s new Conference and Exhibition Centre watched by (left to right): Debbie Francis OBE, chairwoman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership; Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South; Oliver Dowden CBE, chairman of the Conservative Party; Coun Amy Cross, Mayor of Blackpool; Michael Williams, managing director of Blackpool Entertainment Company Ltd; and Alan Cavill, director of communication and regeneration for Blackpool Council

“This initiative is at the heart of our levelling up agenda, this new conference centre will make a real difference to boost economic growth and bring opportunities to this great coastal town.

“I hope this will be the home to many events for years to come, bringing people together from across the UK in the heart of Blackpool.”

Set over two floors and with a direct link into the Empress Ballroom, Opera House and Empress Buildings, the new centre has created a hub of 12 distinct venues, giving a total capacity of 7,000 delegates and almost five acres of connected conference, meeting, event and exhibition space.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council said: “Our ambition in developing a new conference centre alongside the Winter Gardens is to see Blackpool regain its reputation for staging major league conferences.

“The return of the Conservative Party for their spring conference this weekend, coupled with the official opening by the Prime Minister, marks the start of that exciting journey.

“Major conferences in Blackpool bring thousands of delegates in the town centre, who in turn spend money in our local shops, restaurants and hotels, helping our businesses thrive and allowing them to take on new workers.

“This will be a real game changer for business tourism in Blackpool.”

Built on the site of a former car park, the scheme was facilitated by £17.8m of funding from the Government’s Growth Deal, which is managed by the Lancashire Economic Partnership (LEP), almost £3m from the Coastal Communities Fund and the remainder from Blackpool Council and the Blackpool Entertainment Company Ltd (BECL).

It is the first major building development at the Winter Gardens since the construction of the Opera House in 1939.

Michael Williams, managing director of BECL, the company that operates the Winter Gardens, said: “With the opening of the new centre, it means that we’re now ready to offer conference and exhibition organisers a totally unique venue that combines state-of-the-art facilities in the new building with the grandeur and history of the original Winter Gardens.”

Debbie Francis, chairwoman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: “A vibrant, busy Blackpool is good for the whole of Lancashire, so it’s fantastic to see the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre being officially opened today.

"This stunning asset is the most sophisticated of its kind in the North, and will help put Blackpool back on the map as one of the UK's premier conference and exhibition destinations.”

She added that the conference centre, £22m Tramway extension, Showtown Museum and Houndshill Shopping Centre extension will help “drive more footfall, create more jobs and unlock more investment."