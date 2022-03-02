Clifton Drive North has been reduced to two narrow running lanes from Highbury Road, St Annes to the Blackpool border at Starr Gate since the start of this year for the installation of a new cycle lane.The work has seen the speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30 and bus stops in the area closed to allow traffic to flow freely, but at no stage so far have there been temporary traffic lights, which, with only Queens way as an alternative route, can invariably cause gridlock between the two towns at rush hours.

The reduced limit is set to remain after the work is done and Lancashire County Council highways officials say the project is on course to be finished by the end of this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s well ahead of the June date which was advertised at the start of the work and is still listed on the county’s official online roadworks bulletin.Officials are delighted with progress, but a County Council spokesman warned that traffic control, either by way of stop and go boards or temporary lights, might bet necessary in the coming weeks in the closing stages of the works.A spokesman said: “People should plan for some traffic delays throughout March as we’ll be carrying out surfacing, installing the refuge islands and the road markings on the footway and carriageway, any of which may need stop/go boards or temporary lights in place at various times.Warren Thackeray, the County Council’s senior highway engineer, said: “We have nearly completed the new concrete kerbline along the whole length of the scheme. Most of this has been formed continuously, however where this can’t easily be done such as at bus stops and pedestrian refuge islands we are installing pre-formed sections.“The team are now working to install timber edgings at the back of the footway, and raising utility covers to the level of the new surface. Once this has been finished we will be putting down the new surface, which should progress quite quickly as we are using a material which can be laid in a single layer.“The final stage of work following this will be to add the sign posts, install bus shelters and refuge islands, and lay the new road markings.”

Stuart Mann, chairman of the Fylde Coasters Cycling Club, is looking forward to the new cycle lane and delighted that it will be ready sooner than envisaged.

"As long as they are well maintained, cycle lanes are a great thing,” said Stuart. “Very often, they are neglected, with broken glass and in cases on the coast, full of sand.

"It’s great to see the County Council putting resources into this and the fact it is purpose-built and separated from traffic is very encouraging. That helps the less confident cyclists and with the season coming and more families on the road, it has to be very welcome.

"The reduced speed limit will also be a big help. It’s only a relatively small stretch of road which was 40 so it makes little difference to a driver’s journey time.”