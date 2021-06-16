City status for Blackpool would be a lasting honour says leading councillor

That is the view of leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council, Coun Tony Williams.

His comments come after the resort’s two Tory MPs said the council should lead a bid for Blackpool to be made a city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

Paul Maynard and Scott Benton said that the town’s tourism and entertainment heritage would count strongly towards being one of the areas chosen.

Councillors area mulling over whether to bid for city status for Blackpool

Coun Williams said: “Over the last few years Blackpool has endured and fought many local battles including deprivation, job losses, business closures, rising anti social behaviour and a loss of self pride.

“Yet still the real heart of a vibrant community keeps beating strongly from within.

“Blackpool needs pulling up by its boot straps and what better way to give its residents pride and ownership than the honour of becoming a city by royal appointment.

“It would be an honour that will last for generations to come, so in terms of value for money becoming a city is a far better investment than other options of self recognition.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams

“Research into other recent awards has confirmed that new cities economically outperformed their regional counterparts, increasing investment and reducing unemployment.

"It’s not just a status medal, becoming a city is a true recognition of all the many good things that Blackpool has to offer and a real motivator for those who live, work and invest in Europe’s most famous resort.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “We have received notification of the opportunity over the past few days and are considering whether it is something where we want to throw our hat into the ring.”