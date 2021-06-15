Let's make Blackpool a city by the sea, say coast MPs

Local authorities around the nation are being encouraged to apply for city status by the Government with the competition closing date set for December 8.

In 2011 Blackpool failed to apply for city status to match that of neighbour Preston which was granted its title in 2002. But now the town’s two Tory MPs have said it is time to give it a go.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, said: “You only have to look at the criteria to see this is the perfect fit for Blackpool.

Blackpool MPs Scott Benton and Paul Maynard want Blackpool to bid to become a city

“They are talking about distinct identity, civic pride, interesting heritage, a record of innovation and a vibrant and welcoming community.

“Those are things Blackpool has in buckets and spades!”

Blackpool South’s Scott Benton said: “Blackpool is Britain’s premier tourist resort and so much more.

“We have a thriving artistic community, world famous venues and landmarks and welcome millions of people every year.Blackpool has helped lead innovation in aerospace and in the automotive sector, Jaguar, one of the ultimate British brands was born here.

Blackpool has the chance to bid to become a city during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year

“Fun and entertainment is at the heart of what we do here, but there is so much more to this town.”

The MPs are now urging Blackpool Council to put together a bid. City status would be purely honorific and comes with no additional funding or powers.

Paul Maynard said: “After the difficult year so many have endured, what a boost it would be for everyone to be able to call Blackpool a city. It is absolutely deserved and, indeed, there are many who are surprised when I tell them Blackpool isn’t a city already.”