Cask micropub: here's what Gazette readers think about the new pub in Bispham
A brand new micro pub opened last Friday, on Nov 04, 2022, on Red Bank Road in Bispham. Here’s what you had to say.
At least 10 new jobs have been created with the establishment of the hostelry in a former carpet shop on Red Bank Road, which is sister premises to Cask in Layton.
The Bispham site opening follows several months of refurbishment and co-proprietor Paul Gabbitas promises drinks to suit all tastes.
"These premises are actually bigger than the Layton site and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to what is a great location,” said Paul.
Paul Rawstron
“Been already. Brilliant venue. I can highly recommend a visit. Try his other one in Layton too. Same format. The beers are awesome. Too many gins to list."
Michael Grewcock
“A quality fit out and very well run. It will compliment all the restaurants on Red Bank Road.”
Allishia Tinsley
“Great time to open a place! Amazing to see an empty unit took over! Amazing to see jobs created! Cask in Layton is a little Gem always busy and a great community feel! This is an asset to Bispham and what’s been needed for ages!"
Danny Scott
"Red Bank is becoming the best road in Blackpool area for entertainment and eating establishments. Needs to be made into “The Place to go” for an evening out. A place to be proud of.”
Jane Dimelow
Been today!! It’s lovely! Good atmosphere! Great beers.
Simon Gregson
“Been waiting months for this. Was in there with my dad 2 hours after it opened!"