News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A look inside the new Cask micropub in Bispham

Take a look inside the new Cask micropub which opened to customers for the first time on Friday, November 4.

By Tony Durkin
38 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 9:29am

At least 10 new jobs have been created with the establishment of the hostelry in a former carpet shop on Red Bank Road, which is sister premises to Cask in Layton.

The Layton premises opened just under three years ago and despite lockdown coming just a few weeks later, have proved a big hit since.

The Bispham site opening follows several months of refurbishment and co-proprietor Paul Gabbitas promises drinks to suit all tastes.

"These premises are actually bigger than the Layton site and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to what is a great location,” said Paul.

1. The new Cask micropub in Bispham

Paul Gabbitas and Paul Fowler have opened Cask micropub on Red Bank Road in Bispham

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Inside Cask micropub in Bispham

The new bar in Bispham are sister premises to Cask in Layton, opened three years ago.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Inside Cask micropub in Bispham

The new Cask micropub in Bispham has been opened by business partners Paul Gabbitas and Paul Fowler.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Inside Cask micropub in Bispham

The new Cask micropub in Bispham offers a wide range of ales.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Bispham
Next Page
Page 1 of 2