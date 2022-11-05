A look inside the new Cask micropub in Bispham
Take a look inside the new Cask micropub which opened to customers for the first time on Friday, November 4.
By Tony Durkin
38 minutes ago
Updated
5th Nov 2022, 9:29am
At least 10 new jobs have been created with the establishment of the hostelry in a former carpet shop on Red Bank Road, which is sister premises to Cask in Layton.
The Layton premises opened just under three years ago and despite lockdown coming just a few weeks later, have proved a big hit since.
The Bispham site opening follows several months of refurbishment and co-proprietor Paul Gabbitas promises drinks to suit all tastes.
"These premises are actually bigger than the Layton site and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to what is a great location,” said Paul.
