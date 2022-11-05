At least 10 new jobs have been created with the establishment of the hostelry in a former carpet shop on Red Bank Road, which is sister premises to Cask in Layton.

The Layton premises opened just under three years ago and despite lockdown coming just a few weeks later, have proved a big hit since.

The Bispham site opening follows several months of refurbishment and co-proprietor Paul Gabbitas promises drinks to suit all tastes.

"These premises are actually bigger than the Layton site and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to what is a great location,” said Paul.

