Bounce Play Centre in Moor Park Avenue – the North West’s largest indoor inflatable play park – has been listed for sale, as the owners seek to offload the business.

It has been listed on Right Move, but the asking price has been kept private and will only be disclosed to those interested in taking over the play centre.

As well as buying the business, the new owner must also be prepared to fork out £40,000 per year to the building’s landlord for the lease.

But owner Leesa Woolin has told customers that the centre will remain open and will only be sold on the basis that it continues to operate as a play centre.

The 43-year-old said bookings for children’s parties are safe and added that her staff will be retained by the new owner.

In a Facebook post, she sought to reassure customers after the sale listing led to speculation about Bounce’s future.

Ms Woolin said the play centre “continues to be a profitable business” and explained why she has decided to sell it.

She said: “Why are we selling? We have several other businesses and still have small children and simply would like to spend more time as a family whilst we can.

"We as a business are still moving forward and not going anywhere until we feel like we have found the right buyer to bring Bounce to the next level.”

Ms Woolin said she is continuing to invest in the business, with the addition of a new bouncy castle, a new booking system, new additions to the toddler area and a refurbishment of the party rooms.

Staff member Beth Ashcroft added: “The staff know we are in safe hands, and the owners have been absolutely amazing with the reassurance and worries any staff might have.

"Rest assured, the owners have been fantastic since day one of the staff knowing, and if anything we're all super excited for what's coming in the next few months.”

The site includes assault courses, climbing walls and ball pools as well as 8ft and 10 ft slides, rope swings, obstacles, a disco dome and Go Karts.

There is also a dedicated toddler area and onsite café serving hot food and drinks. The site also has a good sized car park at the front.

