Blackpool Tower becomes a giant carrot as it lights up orange and green for International Rabbit Day
Blackpool Tower was lit up in orange and green on Friday (Sept 23) – and was designed to look like a giant carrot to mark International Rabbit Day.
Peter Rabbit also surprised visitors on the comedy carpet to celebrate the occasion, and stopped along the Golden mile for pictures.
Kyle Woodcock Attractions Manager for Peter Rabbit™: Explore and Play said;
“Peter’s had so many adventures this summer, I think this might have been his favourite one so far – We’ve also seen a number of different colour schemes for the Tower over the years, this could be first time it’s been transformed into a giant carrot however!”
International Rabbit Day is held on Saturday Sept 24, 2022, to encourage people to care for, and protect both domestic and wild rabbits.
And to also highlight the ways that rabbits are harmed by medical and cosmetic testing, hunting and fur farming.
For further information about Peter Rabbit™: Explore and Play and to book tickets, visit: https://www.peterrabbitexploreandplay.co.uk/blackpool/tickets-passes/