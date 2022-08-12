Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Barratt, from Poulton Le-Fylde, became fascinated by the giant structure two years ago, and began learning as much as possible about it.

So he was overjoyed when the Blackpool Tower team said he could record an educational voice over to play to visitors.

Charlie said: “I love Blackpool Tower and I cannot believe that it will now be my voice which will be heard every time visitors take a trip to the top.

Charlie Barratt, 6, has become the voice of Blackpool Tower

“This is a dream come true for me and really very, very exciting!”

Charlie got to record the voiceover in a professional studio. He tells visitors all they need to know about the structure, including never before heard facts and figures!

As of Thursday Aug 11, guests will hear the recording as they make the 380-foot journey to the tower top.

The Poulton schoolboy started visiting the tourist attraction when he was four, with his mum, Wendy, and dad, James - both well known entertainers in the resort.

Charlie Barratt, 6, in front of Blackpool Tower.

Wendy, a choreographer, said: “He absolutely loved going to tower oop and wouldn’t stop talking about it when he came home. He was trying to download the signature tune which is played and started to record his own voice”

So they approached The Blackpool Tower team to ask if he could make his dream come true.

“We could not believe it when we got the answer yes!”

Now visitors venturing to the top of the world-famous Blackpool Tower will get to learn all they need to know about this incredible structure through the eyes and ears of Charlie.

Aaron Edgar, Senior Attractions Manager at Merlin Entertainments, Blackpool, said: “It is just fabulous to see young talent like Charlie. His interest and knowledge in The Blackpool Tower is amazing and it is our absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to use this voice recording for all of our visitors to hear as they travel to Tower Top.