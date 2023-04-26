Blackpool residents can now loan power tools, household appliances and camping gear for a few quid at new eco-friendly borrowing scheme
A brand new borrowing hub has launched in Blackpool, and we had a look at some of the household items that are on loan.
The eco-friendly scheme takes in donated items, repairs them if needed, and then loans them back out to the community for a small fee.
Based at the Volunteer Centre, on Abingdon Street, people can loan a range of items – including power tools, air fryers and musical instruments.
Even karaoke machines can be taken out for one night, and used for a party.
The new hub is designed to reduce waste, and also make expensive items that might only be used once, attainable to everyone.
Emma Whitty-Haddock, the Volunteer Academy Manager, said: “For a lot of people, it’s just another burden if something goes wrong and they don’t have the items they need [to fix it]. We wanted to do it to stop single use items going to landfill and also to help with the cost of of living.”
Learn to mend stuff around the home
Members will also be able to have a go at learning new skills – such sewing, reviving old furniture or basic DIY skills.
“People [have] the chance to ‘up-skill’ themselves, then they can loan the items to have a go themselves at home, to help them live more cost effectively and sustainably."
What items can I borrow?
The items fall into four categories – household, gardening, leisure and DIY.
They range from lawnmowers and leaf-blowers, air fryers and toastie makers, musical instruments, binoculars and camping gear.
How can I donate an item?
Borrow It Blackpool welcome any donations of used items in good condition, that fall into the above categories.
They are also asking for smaller items, such as hand tools, hair dryers and gardening gloves.
Business sponsors are invited to get in touch, and the hub has created an Amazon Wishlist to give an idea of what they need.
How can I find out more?
For more information about Borrow It Blackpool email [email protected] or visit The Volunteer Centre, 95 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, United Kingdom.