The Duke of York in Dickson Road was told it must make ‘major’ and ‘urgent' improvements’ after an inspection on Friday, October 14.

Inspectors from Blackpool Council raised serious concerns around cleanliness and condition of facilities, hygienic food handling and food safety.

It was told ‘major improvement’ was needed in regards to hand washing facilities, pest control and checks to ensure that food is safe to eat

Management at the Duke of York said they are 'devastated' at the zero score for hygiene

In a report to the Food Standards Agency, inspectors said they were left with no option but to award the Duke of York zero stars for its hygiene standards.

The Thwaites-owned pub said it was ‘devastated’ by the result and wants to reassure customers that it has addressed all the concerns raised during the visit.

What did the Duke of York management say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke of York pub in Dickson Road was handed a 0 star for hygiene after an inspection on Friday, October 14

The pub’s management said: “This was a routine inspection and is absolutely not the usual standard for the Duke of York.

"We are devastated at this result and all points made regarding kitchen maintenance and our processes have already been rectified.

"Our local authority has agreed to carry out a re-score which we are confident will reflect the Duke of York’s stringent health and hygiene standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The experience that we offer each and every guest, and that includes the health and hygiene standards, is our absolute top priority and we are so thankful to our loyal customer base.”

Inspectors will revisit the pub in the coming weeks to check whether the necessary improvements have been made.