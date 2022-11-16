Two Blackpool businesses have received five stars

Two of Blackpool’s businesses have received top marks, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Q's Snooker Club in Lytham Road, Blackpool, was handed a five-out-of-five rating following an assessment by inspectors on October 12.

Food safety officers also handed the Butty Bar in Devonshire Road top marks after visiting on October 27.

Meanwhile, Fresh takeaway in Bispham Road, was awarded four-out-of-five stars after an assessment on October 12 – and Tasty Bites sandwich shop in St Annes Road, Blackpool was given a score of three on October 14.

Overall, a one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two-star means "some improvement is necessary," three-star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four-star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”