Blackpool Pleasure Beach has announced this year’s Late Night Riding event which promises a breath-taking evening of excitement for thrill-seekers of all ages.

When will the event take place?

The Late Night Riding event will take place on Saturday, August 26.

How long will the park be open for?

The park will be open from 10am to 10pm, offering guests a whopping 12 hours of non-stop fun as they enjoy their favourite rides under the night sky.

Will there be any special entertainment?

As the sun sets and the clock strikes 10 pm, guests will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display that promises to be the perfect finale to an already thrilling day.

Some rides will close earlier than scheduled due to the firework safety exclusion zone.

These rides include: ICON, Sky Force, Big One, Eddie Stobart, Veteran Carousel, Alpine Rallye, Avalanche, Steeplechase, Big Dipper and PB Express, Infusion, Grand Prix and Bradley & Bella’s Garden.

How much is it?

If guests book their tickets online, they can enjoy the event for £39 for adults and £35 for juniors (aged 11 and under).

If guests buy them on the day of the event, adult tickets will be £50 and £40 for juniors.

Amanda Thompson OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: "We’re so excited to welcome guests to our Late Night Riding event, where the park truly comes alive in the dark.

“For one day only, we’re offering a full 12 hours of thrill seeking fun, with the park open from 10am to 10pm, culminating in an incredible firework display, where we’ll light up the skies.

“It’s always great to offer guests an ‘after hours’ experience, with many loving the chance to ride their best-loved rollercoasters under the night sky.”