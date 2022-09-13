Blackpool MX in Stanmore Avenue, off Common Edge Road – the largest motocross store in the North West – will close its doors next month.

Owner Luke Bagshaw, 31, said it was a ‘tough decision’ to shut up shop in his home town of Blackpool.

But it’s not the end of the road for Luke and his MX shop.

Motorbike shop Blackpool MX in Bond Street, Blackpool has shut down due to the rising costs of energy prices. Pic credit: Blackpool MX

Instead, Luke will be merging his Blackpool shop with his other MX store in Blackburn.

It means the same wide range of bikes, helmets, clothing and parts will still be available under one roof in “one big ultimate MX shop”.

In a message to his customers on Facebook, Luke said: “So with the current climate we are all in with the rise of bills & utilities, we have decided to make a big decision by merging both shops – BlackpoolMX and BlackburnMX - all under one roof.

"The bills for two shops don’t make any sense financially and with that in mind we’ve decided to run both shops concurrent.

"This leaves us with a heavy heart. Meaning the Blackpool shop will be closing its doors, however we will only be going half an hour down the road to our Blackburn shop to make this one big ultimate MX shop.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for the local BLACKPOOL customers.

"This was a tough decision but we feel is the right decision.

“Our Facebook page will still be running under BlackpoolMX alongside the BlackburnMX page, but will all be based under the same roof in Blackburn.

“We are excited for this ultimate MX shop to take shape over the coming months.

"BlackpoolMX will be open as usual for the next month wile we are doing the transition.

“We will continue to try our best with all our customers by offering you guys the best products and service.

“We hope to see you all down at BlackburnMX as the soon to be Blackburnmx/Blackpoolmx ultimate MX shop.

“Big Love to all our customers at both stores.”