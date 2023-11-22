One of the resort’s most popular Italian restaurants is making a comeback.

Mamma’s Ristorante in Topping Street, a mainstay of the town’s restaurant scene for over four decades, closed in October after its owners saw their energy bills soar to “unsustainable levels”.

But the lights are back on and its doors are set to reopen in December when the restaurant relaunches as a new San Marco’s.

A familiar name to many, it marks the return of a resort favourite after San Marco’s closed its Lytham Road restaurant after 18 years during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street, Blackpool closed in October but will reopen as San Marco's in December. Pictured outside the restuarant are new owners Cinzia and George Goldie and business partnerStephen Coles (top right), alongside former San Marco's owner and doyenne of Blackpool's hospitality scene, Lucia Frankitt (centre). (PIcture by San Marco's)

Former owner Lucia Frankitt, a doyenne of Blackpool’s hospitality scene for decades, has confirmed that her restaurant returns under the stewardship of her opera singer daughter Cinzia.

Cinzia has already established herself as a respected resort restaurateur with her other Italian, Caesar's Of Cedar Square.

She now looks forward to re-establishing San Marcos along with her husband George and their business partner Stephen Coles.

The new San Marco’s is preparing to open in time for Christmas with Lucia and Cinzia expecting to welcome their first diners through the doors on December 13 or 14.

San Marco is a former winner of the Fylde coast's ‘Italian restaurant of the year’ award, scooping the accolade in 2019. Mother and daughter say the family-run Italian will offer the same authentic Italian dishes which earned it a reputation as a favourite among families and diners.

“We look forward to again serving our customers with tasty, authentic dishes at affordable prices,” said Ms Frankitt.

Staff wanted / open interviews

San Marco’s is busy recruiting for staff with a range of roles available including front of house, bar staff, chefs, kitchen porter and pizzaiolo (pizza chef).

You can make enquiries by contacting manager Cinzia via email – [email protected]

The restaurant is also holding open interviews on Friday (November 24) and Saturday (November 25) betwen 12pm and 2pm.