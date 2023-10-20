A popular resort restaurant has blamed the “cost of living crisis” for its sudden closure.

Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street has confirmed it is now closed for good after a bailiff notice appeared on its windows last weekend.

The Italian, a mainstay of the town’s restaurant scene for over four decades, took to Facebook to say farewell to customers and explain why it had to close.

Posting on Wednesday (October 18), owners Lee and Claire Martin said: “Well everyone it’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce Mammas is now closed.

Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street, Blackpool appears to has closed permanently after bailiffs took possession of the restaurant on Saturday (October 14). (Picture by Blackpool Gazette / Dan Martino)

“After refurbishing the restaurant from top to bottom we opened to applause.

“We’ve met some amazing people and have had a crazy ride.

“The very real cost of living crisis has hit including utilities at the restaurant trebling to unsustainable levels.

“We would like to thank you all for your patronage and the lovely memories created in Mammas Ristorante.

Co-owner Claire Martin confirmed the closure on the restaurant's Facebook page on Wednesday, October 18. She said the closure was due to the "cost of living crisis" and "utilities trebling to unsustainable levels". (Picture by Blackpool Gazette / Dan Martino)

“The Team @ Mammas. Ciao xx”

Speaking to the Gazette, Mrs Martin expanded on the challenges she and her husband faced since they relaunched Mammas in 2022.

She explained that the restaurant has been closed since mid-August due to ‘difficult trading conditions’, including the cost of utilities trebling and the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

She added: "We as a family brought the restaurant back from the dead, spending a considerable sum of money over a 15 month period together with blood, sweat and tears in the hope that Mammas would continue.

"The notices in the window relate to the landlords deciding they couldn't continue to wait for the business to be sold and wanted to attempt to re-lease the property.

A legal notice remains taped to the windows saying the baillifs have taken possession of the restaurant on behalf of the landlord.

The notice states: "To the current tenant and others this may concern. Take notice that your landlord has this day (October 14) exercised their right to Instruct Certificated Bailiffs to Peaceably Re-enter and take Possession of this premises.

"Any lease of license is hereby determined. This property is now legally occupied by the landlords.

"Warning, any attempt to break into this property will be classed as a criminal offence and will be reported to the police."

Mamma's Ristorante was taken over by Lee and Claire Martin in 2019 after original owners Guiliano Giacomini and his wife Susi retired 40 years after opening the restaurant.