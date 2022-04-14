And hopes are being pinned on a return of the business tourism which fell victim to the pandemic lockdowns and was badly missed, with its return sparked by the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens.

Claire Smith from hoteliers group StayBlackpool was speaking at the group’s recent trade show in the Empress Ballroom attended by hundreds of Fylde coast businesses.

She said: “Last year we had the best summer.

Businesses attending the StayBlackpool Open Day at the Winter Gardens are hoping for a bumper summer season to make up for a washout winter

"Obviously we were not allowed to open up properly until May 19, but the visitor numbers were fantastic.

"But the best summer was followed by the worst winter.

"A lot fewer business people held events in Blackpool, they had got into the habit of doing zoom meetings. Hopefully that business will come back over time.

"Who knows what we are going to get this season, but we are hopeful.

Claire Smith from StayBlackpool says business is looking up following the years of lockdown hit trade

"With the cost of living rises, the cost of going abroad, the problems with flights, people may choose to stay in the UK. But that is what Blackpool is good at.

"Lots of free events, two days of the Red Arrows at the airshow, and on a lovely day you can walk down a gorgeous, golden beach. There’s lots to do here for every pocket.”

She added that the conference centre will be good for Blackpool going forward.

Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens. Pictured are Joan Humble and Walter Cairns from Blackpool Civic Trust.

She said: "Its not just about conferences, obviously it will be bringing new business tourism to the town, but it is also creating a ripple effect.

"There are a lot of new businesses, the Peter Rabbit new attraction, the Hole in Wand, new cafes, the WIFI in the centre is unbelievable, the town is looking a lot better and there has been a lot of movement in business too, people being to sell up, new people coming in.”

Leye D Johns from Viva Blackpool said: “It is great to see so many Blackpool businesses here getting ready for the season and showing off what they have to offer.

"We are celebrating 10 years of Viva this August and we have a fantastic new show for visitors. We are all hoping the season will be like last summer, a bumper season.”

Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Andy Percival, Shaun Pickup and John Howell from Blackpool in Bloom.

Jane Littlewood of Visit Fylde Coast which has teamed up with StayBlackpool to promote its new online booking site, said: “It is great to be getting back to normal after the past two years. We are delighted to be busy with the new StayBlackpool booking site and promoting the coast for visitors.”