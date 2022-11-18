Shillaylee in Wood Street, Lytham St Annes, was handed a rating of four-out-of-five after food officers visited the bar October 20. During the assessment inspectors found that the hygienic handling of food and management of food safety were at a “good” standard, with the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building rated as “generally satisfactory”.

The Tuck In Cafe in Egerton Road, Blackpool, was also given a score of four during an inspection a day earlier on October 19, where the standards were found to be “good” for the safety management and hygienic handling of food. The cleanliness and condition of the building were found to be “generally satisfactory” by officers.

These Fylde coast businesses were inspected by food hygiene officers during October 2022

The Grill Box sandwich shop in Rossall Road, Cleveleys, was handed a three-out-of-five rating following an assessment on October 12. Inspectors found the business to be “good” regarding the hygienic handling of food – and that the system checks in place to ensure that food is safe as well as the condition and cleanliness of the building were “generally satisfactory”.

Two other Blackpool business were also awarded a rating of three during recent inspections. The Lilo Charcoal takeaway in Central Drive (Inspected October 20) and the Shovels pub in Common Edge Road (inspected on October 19), were both found to be “generally satisfactory” in all areas.