It’s the end of an era for Nigel Wilkinson and his customers after the butcher confirmed he will close his shop in Holmfield Road on Saturday, December 10.

Bidding farewell to customers on Facebook, Nigel said it was “a hard and emotional decision” to shut the shop he proudly took over in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he and his wife Hilary said the business will live on as a delivery service, with the same quality meats delivered directly to people’s homes.

Nigel Wilkinson butchers will close its shop in Holmfield Road, Blackpool permanently on Saturday, December 10

Nigel said: “The old butchers who taught me said a butchers block lasts as long as a man. As you can see they were nearly right.

"It’s at the end of its working life. I purchased this block when I took over the shop aged 21 in 1983. We have grown old together and it has served me very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For 40 years I have spent most days in the shop. I would like to thank you all, our very valued customers very much for your continued support and there are a few of you who have been loyal for 40 years!

"We have thoroughly enjoyed serving you with the very best quality meat. Without your valued custom,support and loyalty there wouldn’t be a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Wilkinson (left) with Blackpool MP Paul Maynard who awarded the Holmfield Road butcher his Fine Food Shop of the Year award

“It has been a hard and emotional decision to make. Both Hilary and myself are going to miss you all and the great chats we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shop window has seen us announce an engagement, marriage and the arrival of two babies now 36 and 34. Rachael and Daniel have both worked part time over the years to help out and earn pocket money.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to apprentices and workers over the past 40 years, especially Oliver and Henry who now run their own shop in Fleetwood. We’re very proud of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The shop is closing, but we are going to carry on with a delivery service. We will keep you updated on Facebook and Instagram.

“Once again a massive thank you to you all. WE HAVE THE BEST CUSTOMERS. We hope to keep in touch and if you’re Over Wyre please call in for a brew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool MP Paul Maynard said “Holmfield Road will never be the same”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “End of an era for one of north Blackpool's premier independent shops @nigelbutchers.

“A one time winner of Paul Maynard’s fine food shop of the year. Holmfield Road will never be the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad