25 pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast with the best beer gardens to visit this weekend

The sun is set to make a welcome reappearance tomorrow morning (June 26), with the mercury expected to reach highs of 20°C.

Sunday will be another sunny morning, with highs of 20°C and some more cloud coming in by lunchtime.

If you're looking to make the most of the warmer weather this weekend, here are 25 beer gardens you can visit in and around the Fylde coast:

1. Beach House Bistro & Bar Beach House Bistro & Bar / Festival House / The Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 1AP / 01253 749899

2. Farmers Arms Farmers Arms / 570 Lytham Rd / Blackpool / FY4 1RF / 01253 407215

3. Bay Horse Bay Horse / 1 Station Rd / Thornton-Cleveleys / FY5 5HY / 01253 852324

4. Grapes Hotel Grapes Hotel / Station Rd / Wrea Green / Preston / PR4 2PH / 01772 682927