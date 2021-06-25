Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Will it be rain or shine in the resort?

While a warning for thunderstorms was in place for parts of Lancashire and the North West this week, fortunately Blackpool managed to avoid the worst.

A yellow weather warning, which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 to 9am Saturday, June 19.

Heavy rain is set to continue throughout the day today and well into the evening, with heavy showers forecast until 10pm this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool is set to welcome back the sun this weekend after a week filled with showers. Pic: JPI Media

Luckily, the rain doesn't look set to dampen the spirits of residents and visitors looking to head back to the beach after spells of rain and dreary cloud since last weekend.

According to the Met Office, it will be dry overnight, with the sun making a welcome reappearance from tomorrow morning.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach highs of 20°C, with some patchy cloud through the afternoon.

Sunday will be another sunny morning, with highs of 20°C and some more cloud coming in by lunchtime. It's not great news for hayfever and allergy sufferers though - Sunday is set to be the first day of "very high" pollen counts, which will continue until Tuesday.

Looking ahead to next week, the dry weather will carry on until Thursday, with sunny intervals to be seen each day with some periods of cloud.

Temperatures will reach up to 20°C until Wednesday, before slightly lowering to 19°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office forecast in full:

Friday: Heavy rain all day, which is due to slow down by 10pm before a dry night. Maximum temperature 14°C.

Saturday: A largely sunny day, with a few periods of cloud cover. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Sunday: A sunny morning, before clouds move in by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Outlook for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

Similar conditions for all three days, sunny intervals until Wednesday with periods of cloud, but no rain. Maximum temperatures between 20°C Monday and Tuesday, before dropping to 19°C by Wednesday.

Blackpool tide times:

Friday:

Low Tide 06.27am

High Tide 12.05pm

Low Tide 6.50pm

Saturday:

Low Tide 12.26am

High Tide 7.17am

Low Tide 12.55pm

High Tide 7.37pm

Sunday:

Low Tide 1.14am

High Tide 8.08am

Low Tide 1.45pm

High Tide 8.25pm

The Blackpool Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.